Summit Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,949 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

ADBE stock traded up $6.74 on Friday, hitting $441.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,577. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $206.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $393.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.56.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

