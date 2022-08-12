Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SMMCF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Summit Industrial Income REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.61.

Summit Industrial Income REIT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.24. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

