Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SUM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,436. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Summit Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Summit Materials by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,367 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Summit Materials by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Summit Materials by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

