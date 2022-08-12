Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,744 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 149.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.49. 11,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,650. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.539 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Desjardins decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

