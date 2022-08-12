Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a C$63.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, CSFB set a C$63.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$49.95.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$40.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,507,095. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$21.90 and a 1-year high of C$53.62.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 7.5200006 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.43%.

Insider Transactions at Suncor Energy

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$39.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$703,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,896,131.02. In other news, Director Michael M. Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$48.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$960,840. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$39.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$703,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,896,131.02.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

