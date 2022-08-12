SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Update

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, an increase of 310.2% from the July 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,316,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SunHydrogen Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HYSR traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 17,266,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,884,555. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. SunHydrogen has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

About SunHydrogen

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the development and marketing of solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimic photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

