SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Price Target Raised to $14.00

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on STKL. TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

SunOpta Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ STKL traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $11.00. 23,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,618. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $240.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc sold 602,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $4,225,887.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 437,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,797.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc sold 602,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $4,225,887.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 437,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,797.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chris Whitehair bought 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,758.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunOpta during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in SunOpta by 496.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in SunOpta by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SunOpta during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

