SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) EVP Sells $619,320.80 in Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $619,320.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,243.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SunPower Stock Performance

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 2.06.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of SunPower

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPWR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in SunPower by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SunPower by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

