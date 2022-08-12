Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

SPB stock opened at C$11.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.77. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$10.75 and a twelve month high of C$15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 40.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.57.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$896.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.6999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark raised Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.98.

In other news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG bought 25,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.14 per share, with a total value of C$288,588.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,671,764 shares in the company, valued at C$408,611,463.19. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 34,300 shares of company stock valued at $382,530.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

