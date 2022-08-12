Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.
Superior Plus Stock Up 1.1 %
SPB stock opened at C$11.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.77. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$10.75 and a twelve month high of C$15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 40.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.57.
Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$896.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.6999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG bought 25,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.14 per share, with a total value of C$288,588.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,671,764 shares in the company, valued at C$408,611,463.19. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 34,300 shares of company stock valued at $382,530.
Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.
