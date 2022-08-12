Supremex Inc. (SXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on September 23rd

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Supremex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Supremex Stock Performance

Shares of Supremex stock opened at C$4.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$110.58 million and a PE ratio of 6.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.98. Supremex has a 1 year low of C$2.21 and a 1 year high of C$4.26.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$63.27 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Supremex will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Supremex

In other Supremex news, insider The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 acquired 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,133,585 shares in the company, valued at C$20,854,189. Insiders have acquired a total of 47,100 shares of company stock worth $159,892 over the last quarter.

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada, and the Northeastern and Midwestern United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; corrugated boxes, and folding carton and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

