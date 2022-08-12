Supremex (TSE:SXP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.39

Shares of Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.39 and last traded at C$4.32, with a volume of 77804 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.22.

Supremex Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$115.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.47.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$63.27 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Supremex Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Supremex Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Supremex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Supremex’s payout ratio is 7.46%.

In other Supremex news, insider The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 purchased 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.40 per share, with a total value of C$132,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,133,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,854,189. Insiders acquired a total of 47,100 shares of company stock valued at $159,892 over the last ninety days.

About Supremex

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada, and the Northeastern and Midwestern United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; corrugated boxes, and folding carton and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

Featured Stories

