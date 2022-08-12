Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target to $120.00

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZD. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZD traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $82.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.60. Ziff Davis has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $143.09. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 25.22%. Ziff Davis’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZD. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $5,091,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $9,847,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $10,529,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $2,119,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

