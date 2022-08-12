Susquehanna Boosts Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $88.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Susquehanna from $70.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 0.8 %

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.36. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $68.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.54.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 53,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 10.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.