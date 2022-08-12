Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Up 48.1% in July

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 454,900 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the July 15th total of 307,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,549.0 days.

Suzuki Motor Stock Performance

Shares of SZKMF stock remained flat at $33.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average is $33.77.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

