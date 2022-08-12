SVB Leerink Raises Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target to $50.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

CSTL has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average is $30.51. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $78.58. The stock has a market cap of $899.72 million, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.51. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $211,628.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,480.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $102,159.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,022,656.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $211,628.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,480.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,469 shares of company stock valued at $315,049 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,604,000 after purchasing an additional 622,786 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,258,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 368.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 482,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,700,000 after purchasing an additional 379,673 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $15,109,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 75.0% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 538,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,164,000 after purchasing an additional 230,829 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.