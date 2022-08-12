SVB Leerink Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.60. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.99) per share.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 6.3 %

AXSM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.63.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.92. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average is $33.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

