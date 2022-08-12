Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Switch were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Switch in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Switch by 119.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Switch by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch Price Performance

Shares of Switch stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.75. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Switch Dividend Announcement

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 58.11%. The business had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 13.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Switch

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,084,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,246,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,000. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Switch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

Switch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.