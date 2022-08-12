Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Cormark

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Cormark to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Sylogist from C$17.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE SYZ traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.39. 26,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,364. The company has a market capitalization of C$176.74 million and a P/E ratio of 105.14. Sylogist has a 52-week low of C$6.12 and a 52-week high of C$13.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.68.

Sylogist ( TSE:SYZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$13.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sylogist will post 0.2692978 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

