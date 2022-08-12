Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Sylvamo stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.08. 7,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,892. Sylvamo has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average of $37.83.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sylvamo

Sylvamo Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,879,000 after purchasing an additional 235,187 shares during the last quarter. Atlas FRM LLC increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 2,180,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,566,000 after purchasing an additional 460,000 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,262,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,597,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,775,000 after purchasing an additional 217,597 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

