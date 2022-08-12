Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Sylvamo Stock Performance
Sylvamo stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.08. 7,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,892. Sylvamo has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average of $37.83.
Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Sylvamo
Sylvamo Company Profile
Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sylvamo (SLVM)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.