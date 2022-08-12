Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.97-$5.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.44 billion-$5.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.66 billion.

Syneos Health Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.96. The stock had a trading volume of 13,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,342. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $104.18.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Syneos Health

Several research firms recently commented on SYNH. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.67.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,877.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,853.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,313 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Syneos Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after acquiring an additional 206,914 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,902,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,880,000 after acquiring an additional 125,011 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 606,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,102,000 after acquiring an additional 94,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,660,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,361,000 after purchasing an additional 61,351 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $3,528,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.