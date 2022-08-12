Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Short Interest Up 73.7% in July

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,667,400 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the July 15th total of 960,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Syrah Resources Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of SYAAF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. 25,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,467. Syrah Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08.

Syrah Resources Company Profile

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. The company operates through Balama and Vidalia segments. Its flagship project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique.

