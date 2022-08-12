Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Short Interest Up 73.7% in July

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,667,400 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the July 15th total of 960,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.
Syrah Resources Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of SYAAF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. 25,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,467. Syrah Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08.
Syrah Resources Company Profile
