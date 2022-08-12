Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Table Trac Price Performance
Shares of Table Trac stock remained flat at $3.70 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399. Table Trac has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69.
About Table Trac
