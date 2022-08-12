Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Table Trac Price Performance

Shares of Table Trac stock remained flat at $3.70 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399. Table Trac has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69.

About Table Trac

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. It offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

