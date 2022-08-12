Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Trading Down 4.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.9% on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $7.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Taboola.com traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89. 6,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 565,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

TBLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna downgraded Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Evergreen Venture Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth $188,862,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 4,202.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,064,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,349,000 after buying an additional 4,946,933 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Taboola.com by 46.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,157 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Taboola.com by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,013,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 427,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Taboola.com by 171.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $685.71 million, a PE ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Taboola.com had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $354.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taboola.com

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.