TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €9.50 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.50 ($9.69) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.24) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($17.86) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €14.10 ($14.39) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TAG Immobilien Trading Down 4.0 %

ETR:TEG opened at €10.79 ($11.01) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.23. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €8.70 ($8.88) and a fifty-two week high of €29.37 ($29.97). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 3.16.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.