TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on TAG Immobilien from €16.00 ($16.33) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on TAG Immobilien from €30.00 ($30.61) to €17.50 ($17.86) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

TAGOF remained flat at $32.63 during midday trading on Thursday. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $32.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.63.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

