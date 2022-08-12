Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT) vs. Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Head-To-Head Survey

Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT – Get Rating) and Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Tailwind Two Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Ondas shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Ondas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tailwind Two Acquisition and Ondas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tailwind Two Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.45 million N/A N/A Ondas $2.91 million 77.13 -$15.02 million ($0.74) -7.11

Analyst Recommendations

Tailwind Two Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ondas.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tailwind Two Acquisition and Ondas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tailwind Two Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ondas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tailwind Two Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 284.62%. Given Tailwind Two Acquisition’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tailwind Two Acquisition is more favorable than Ondas.

Profitability

This table compares Tailwind Two Acquisition and Ondas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tailwind Two Acquisition N/A N/A -0.70% Ondas -1,630.89% -27.92% -25.60%

Summary

Tailwind Two Acquisition beats Ondas on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tailwind Two Acquisition

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks. Its FullMAX SDR platform enables secure and reliable industrial-grade connectivity for truly mission-critical applications. The company also offers Scout Drone, an AI-powered drone with imaging payloads; the ScoutBase, a ruggedized base station for housing, charging, data processing, and cloud transfer; and ScoutView, an American robotics analytics and user interface software package. It serves users in rail, energy, mining, agriculture, and critical infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

