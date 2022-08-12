Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $171.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.08.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $120.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 79.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.03. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after acquiring an additional 118,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,892,000 after purchasing an additional 284,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,594,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,274,000 after buying an additional 95,435 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,315,000 after buying an additional 720,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,164,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

