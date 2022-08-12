Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as high as C$0.66. Talon Metals shares last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 2,182,836 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Talon Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$0.90 target price on the stock.

Talon Metals Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a current ratio of 17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$454.25 million and a P/E ratio of -70.00.

Talon Metals Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

