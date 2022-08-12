Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.73-$1.79 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Compass Point cut their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of SKT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,524. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.79.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $105.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.13%.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,480,000 after buying an additional 700,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 63.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,859,000 after buying an additional 313,979 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 48.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 59,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 177,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

