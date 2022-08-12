Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Insider Sells $437,630.66 in Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP opened at $70.39 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.99 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.85.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRGP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 21.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

