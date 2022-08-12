Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,223,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,676 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Target Hospitality worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TH. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $70,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 19.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TH traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.87. 37,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,446. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57.

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.77 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 31.74%. Analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

