Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

TTM stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.76. Tata Motors has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $35.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 52.30% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Tata Motors will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 64.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,948,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,456,000 after buying an additional 764,250 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tata Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $23,649,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tata Motors by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 574,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tata Motors by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,383,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after purchasing an additional 561,552 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Tata Motors by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 492,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 298,415 shares during the period.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

