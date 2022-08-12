Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
TTM stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.76. Tata Motors has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $35.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 52.30% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Tata Motors will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
