Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 2,671 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 5,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

TWODF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 191 ($2.31) to GBX 189 ($2.28) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

