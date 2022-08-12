TD Securities Boosts Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to C$225.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BYDGF. Stifel Nicolaus raised Boyd Group Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$195.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $202.50.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

BYDGF stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.26. 2,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $214.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.03.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

