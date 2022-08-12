TD Securities Boosts Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target to C$60.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Securities to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CDPYF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$62.25 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.14. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $50.47.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.