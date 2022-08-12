TD Securities Boosts Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target to C$15.00

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRETF. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS MRETF opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.06.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

