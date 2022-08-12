TD Securities Boosts Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$48.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SJ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$49.43.

Stella-Jones Stock Up 0.4 %

SJ traded up C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$40.13. The company had a trading volume of 12,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$30.54 and a 12 month high of C$46.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.79. The company has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.87.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$651.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$568.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 3.7299998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

