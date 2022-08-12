TD Securities Boosts Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$45.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

VET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

VET stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.69. 324,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,985. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.47. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $639.62 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 37.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $655,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the period. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

