TD Securities Lowers OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF) Price Target to C$1.50

OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
OverActive Media Stock Performance
OAMCF remained flat at $0.34 during midday trading on Friday. OverActive Media has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69.
About OverActive Media
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OverActive Media (OAMCF)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for OverActive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OverActive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.