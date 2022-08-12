TD Securities Lowers OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF) Price Target to C$1.50

OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OverActive Media Stock Performance

OAMCF remained flat at $0.34 during midday trading on Friday. OverActive Media has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69.

About OverActive Media

OverActive Media Corp. operates as a media, sports, and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Team Operations and Business Operations. It has operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive Media Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

