TD Securities Raises Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$23.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$22.89.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$18.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$864.46 million and a PE ratio of 18.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.28. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$14.92 and a one year high of C$25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$28.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

