TD Securities Raises Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$225.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$170.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$156.00 to C$194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$220.33.

Shares of BYD traded down C$0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$188.98. 9,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,172. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$117.48 and a twelve month high of C$267.00. The stock has a market cap of C$4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 182.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$145.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$156.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$705.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$664.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 5.1471213 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

