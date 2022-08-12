TD Securities Trims Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Target Price to C$21.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:HRX opened at C$13.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$476.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.73. Héroux-Devtek has a 12 month low of C$12.80 and a 12 month high of C$19.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek ( TSE:HRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$147.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$146.00 million. Research analysts predict that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephane Arsenault sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total value of C$37,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$893,060.44.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

