TD Securities Trims TransAlta (TSE:TA) Target Price to C$18.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.72.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Stock Performance

TA stock opened at C$12.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of C$3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.76. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$11.87 and a 52 week high of C$15.28.

TransAlta Dividend Announcement

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.46). The company had revenue of C$458.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -14.69%.

About TransAlta

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.