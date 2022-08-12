Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) is Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s Largest Position

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,313,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,096,302 shares during the period. Teck Resources comprises 8.0% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.81% of Teck Resources worth $174,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at $40,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 79.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TECK traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $33.78. 161,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,691,353. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

