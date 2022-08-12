Teekay Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 6,931 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,139% compared to the typical volume of 214 call options.

Shares of TK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 73,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,092. The company has a market capitalization of $371.17 million, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Teekay has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $4.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.10 million during the quarter. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Teekay by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 201,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 132,793 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teekay during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Teekay by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 74,599 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Teekay by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Teekay during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 27.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.

