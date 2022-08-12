Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE THQ opened at $20.75 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16.

Institutional Trading of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 278,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $913,000.

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

