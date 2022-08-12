TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 116.80% and a negative return on equity of 203.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

TELA Bio Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA opened at $8.11 on Friday. TELA Bio has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 4,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $39,632.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,565,500 shares in the company, valued at $12,461,380. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,420,709 shares in the company, valued at $30,649,552.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 4,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,632.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,565,500 shares in the company, valued at $12,461,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 229,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,578,070. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TELA Bio stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TELA Bio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.18% of TELA Bio worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TELA. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

