TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 116.80% and a negative return on equity of 203.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share.
TELA Bio Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TELA opened at $8.11 on Friday. TELA Bio has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.26.
In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 4,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $39,632.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,565,500 shares in the company, valued at $12,461,380. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,420,709 shares in the company, valued at $30,649,552.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 4,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,632.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,565,500 shares in the company, valued at $12,461,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 229,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,578,070. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TELA. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.
TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
