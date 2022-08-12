Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.
TDOC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.03.
Teladoc Health Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.82. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $156.82.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.9% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 26,653 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 191.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 33,182 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 102.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 422,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after buying an additional 24,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.
