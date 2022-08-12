Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

TDOC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.03.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.82. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $156.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $827,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.9% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 26,653 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 191.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 33,182 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 102.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 422,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after buying an additional 24,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.