Telcoin (TEL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.12 Million

Telcoin (TEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One Telcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $111.88 million and $2.12 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Telcoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,861.57 or 1.00070134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00039108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00127522 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00067527 BTC.

Telcoin Coin Profile

TEL is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,728,700,558 coins. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Telcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.