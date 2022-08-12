Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the July 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Telenor ASA Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Telenor ASA stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. 133,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $18.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TELNY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Telenor ASA from 120.00 to 125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. HSBC downgraded Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

